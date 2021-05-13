Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 24,471 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

