Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

