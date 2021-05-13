thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

TKA opened at €10.14 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.12 and a 200-day moving average of €8.99. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

