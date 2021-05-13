Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 8.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.50% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $894,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

TMO traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.71. 9,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day moving average of $475.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

