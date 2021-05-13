The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
The Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
WEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 4,256,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
