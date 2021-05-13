The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 4,256,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.