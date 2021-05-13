The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $400.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

