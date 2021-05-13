The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 524,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

