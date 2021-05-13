The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,024 shares of company stock worth $13,677,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after buying an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. 405,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,227. The Timken has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

