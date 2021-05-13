The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Southern were worth $90,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.