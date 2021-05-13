The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

