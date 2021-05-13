The RMR Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

RMR opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

