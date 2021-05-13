The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of The Progressive worth $223,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

