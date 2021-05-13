The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.