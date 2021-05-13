The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 684 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $93,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

