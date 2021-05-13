The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.76% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $134,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

