The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 198.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.51% of EPAM Systems worth $113,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $441.16 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

