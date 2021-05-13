The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $98.20 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $98,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $578.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

