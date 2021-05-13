The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.55. 92,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

