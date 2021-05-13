The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

