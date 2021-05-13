The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The Hackett Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

