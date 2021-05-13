The Hackett Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HCKT stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

