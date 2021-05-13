The Gap, Inc. (GPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 64.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,920. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

