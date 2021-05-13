The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

