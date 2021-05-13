The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells $704,196.44 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total transaction of $704,196.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EL stock opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

