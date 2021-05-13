The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

