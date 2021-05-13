The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.
The Clorox stock opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
