The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

