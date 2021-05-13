Tezos (XTZ) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00012349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $5.12 billion and $704.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009424 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 831,495,182 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

