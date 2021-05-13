Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,801 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

BC opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

