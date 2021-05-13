Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,036 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

