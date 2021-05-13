Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

