Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

