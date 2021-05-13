Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.17 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

IQV opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

