Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

