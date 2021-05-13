Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

A stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

