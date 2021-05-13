Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL opened at $1,688.83 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,582.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,033.96. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

