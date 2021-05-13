Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

