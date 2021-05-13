Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 122,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

