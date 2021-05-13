Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.60 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

