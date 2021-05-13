Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.