TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Announces Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

