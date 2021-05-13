Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla stock traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $574.11. 799,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $553.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $685.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

