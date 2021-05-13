Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

