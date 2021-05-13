Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,786,853.54 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

