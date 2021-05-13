Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $431,168.40 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

