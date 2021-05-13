Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
TEI stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.