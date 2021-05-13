Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TEI stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

