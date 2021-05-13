Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.42

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $25.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 18,958 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

