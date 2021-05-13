Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $460.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.20. 2,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,906. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

