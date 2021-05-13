Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
NYSE THW opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
