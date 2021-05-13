Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.95. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2,267 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

