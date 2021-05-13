TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to $15.50

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 172.79% from the stock’s previous close.
FRMUF stock remained flat at $$5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.