TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to $15.50

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 172.79% from the stock’s previous close.

FRMUF stock remained flat at $$5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

